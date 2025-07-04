Thor Medical ASA Completes Oversubscribed Share Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Nordic Nanovector ASA ( (DE:8NN) ) is now available.

Thor Medical ASA has successfully completed an oversubscribed subsequent offering of 4,000,000 new shares, raising NOK 10 million in gross proceeds. The share capital increase is expected to be registered shortly, with shares being delivered to subscribers by mid-July 2025, enhancing the company’s financial position and potentially strengthening its market presence.

Thor Medical ASA is an emerging supplier in the radiopharmaceutical industry, specializing in the production of radionuclides, primarily alpha particle emitters, from naturally occurring thorium. The company is known for its proprietary production process that does not require irradiation or nuclear reactors, offering a reliable, environmentally friendly, and cost-efficient supply of alpha-emitters. Thor Medical is based in Oslo, Norway, and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘TRMED’.

Average Trading Volume: 2,172,363

Current Market Cap: NOK782.9M

