Thor Explorations Reports Strong Q2 2025 Performance and Maintains Production Guidance

Thor Explorations ( (TSE:THX) ) has provided an update.

Thor Explorations Ltd. reported a strong operational performance in Q2 2025, with the Segilola Gold mine in Nigeria producing 22,784 ounces of gold and generating $82.5 million in revenue from gold sales. The company maintained its annual production guidance of 85,000 to 95,000 ounces of gold and continued its exploration activities across its portfolio in Nigeria, Senegal, and Côte d’Ivoire. The company also announced a quarterly dividend payment and highlighted its strategic focus on extending the life of the Segilola mine and advancing its projects in Senegal and Côte d’Ivoire.

Thor Explorations Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nigeria, Senegal, and Côte d’Ivoire. The company holds a 100% interest in the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria and a 70% interest in the Douta Gold Project in Senegal, with mining and production at Segilola commencing in 2021.

