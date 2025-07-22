Thor Explorations Reports Promising Initial Drilling Results at Guitry Gold Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Thor Explorations ( (TSE:THX) ) has provided an update.

Thor Explorations Ltd has announced promising initial results from its maiden drilling campaign at the Guitry Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire. The drilling program, aimed at understanding the geometry and geological controls on gold mineralization, revealed several high-grade intersections, confirming the company’s new interpretation of mineralized lodes. The results suggest potential for resource growth, with further exploration planned at the Krakouadiokro and Gbaloukro Prospects. This development positions Thor Explorations to enhance its presence in the emerging gold mining region of Côte d’Ivoire, providing a platform for future growth and exploration.

Thor Explorations Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focused on gold exploration and development. The company is actively engaged in projects across West Africa, with a notable focus on Côte d’Ivoire, a region known for its significant gold deposits and greenstone belts.

