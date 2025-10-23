Thor Energy Partners with DISA Technologies for Uranium Waste Recovery

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Thor Mining ( (GB:THR) ) has issued an announcement.

Thor Energy PLC has signed a binding agreement with DISA Technologies to treat uranium waste dumps at its Colorado Projects, aiming to recover saleable uranium and other critical minerals. This agreement, which involves no capital or operating expenditure for Thor, allows DISA to deploy its patented High-Pressure Slurry Ablation technology, following the receipt of a U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission license. The initiative is expected to enhance Thor’s revenue streams and aligns with U.S. government support for domestic recovery of critical minerals, potentially impacting the company’s market positioning positively.

Spark’s Take on GB:THR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:THR is a Underperform.

Thor Mining’s overall stock score is hindered by severe financial challenges, including no revenue and liquidity issues. However, positive corporate developments in the clean energy sector provide a glimmer of future growth potential. The stock’s bearish technical indicators and negative valuation metrics further weigh on the score.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:THR stock, click here.

More about Thor Mining

Thor Energy PLC is focused on hydrogen and helium exploration, which are essential for the transition to a clean energy economy. The company also has interests in uranium and other energy metals, positioning itself within the energy sector to support sustainable and renewable energy solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 1,046,760

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £6.95M

For detailed information about THR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue