Theta Gold Mines Announces General Meeting for Strategic Resolutions

The latest update is out from Theta Gold Mines ( (AU:TGM) ).

Theta Gold Mines Limited has announced a General Meeting to be held on November 24, 2025, where shareholders will vote on several resolutions. These include the ratification of prior issues of shares and options to Hong Kong Ruihua Green Development Limited, and the issuance of consultant shares to Rena Le Rona Pty Ltd in lieu of cash payment for legal consulting services in South Africa. These moves are part of the company’s strategic initiatives to enhance its financial structure and operational capabilities.

More about Theta Gold Mines

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on gold exploration and development. The company is engaged in efforts to expand its gold production capabilities and strengthen its position in the market.

Average Trading Volume: 704,568

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$188.3M

