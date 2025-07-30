Thelloy Development Group Schedules Virtual AGM with Key Resolutions

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Thelloy Development Group Limited ( (HK:1546) ) has issued an update.

Thelloy Development Group Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for August 25, 2025, which will be conducted via an eVoting portal. Key agenda items include the adoption of audited financial statements, re-election of directors, and re-appointment of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as the independent auditor. Additionally, the company seeks approval for directors to allot and issue shares within specified limits, potentially impacting its capital structure and shareholder value.

More about Thelloy Development Group Limited

Thelloy Development Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, operating in the development and construction industry. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 1546.

Average Trading Volume: 70,564

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$58.4M

