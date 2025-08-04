The Property Franchise Group Reports Strong First Half Growth in 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from The Property Franchise ( (GB:TPFG) ).

The Property Franchise Group PLC reported significant organic growth in the first half of 2025, with a 50% increase in group revenue to £40.3 million. The company saw growth across its franchising, financial services, and licensing divisions, with notable increases in franchising revenue and financial services revenue. The Group’s strategic initiatives, such as the rollout of the Privilege programme and leveraging AI opportunities, are expected to continue driving growth. The company’s diversified revenue streams and strong franchise model position it well against market cyclicality, with expectations for continued growth in the remainder of the year.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:TPFG) stock is a Buy with a £5.93 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on The Property Franchise stock, see the GB:TPFG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:TPFG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:TPFG is a Outperform.

The Property Franchise’s strong financial performance and positive corporate events are the primary drivers of its score. Technical indicators show mixed signals, while high valuation metrics slightly offset the positive outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:TPFG stock, click here.

More about The Property Franchise

The Property Franchise Group PLC (TPFG) is the UK’s largest multi-brand property franchisor, operating a network of over 1,946 outlets that deliver high-quality services to residential clients. Founded in 1986, the company has grown to include a diverse portfolio of 18 brands, including both high-street and hybrid models. TPFG also has an established Financial Services business and is a member of two leading mortgage networks. The company is headquartered in Bournemouth and was listed on AIM on the London Stock Exchange in 2013.

Average Trading Volume: 166,315

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £341.7M

See more insights into TPFG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue