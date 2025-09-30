The Intergroup Corporation Delays Yearly Report Filing

The Intergroup ( (INTG) ) has released a notification of late filing.

The Intergroup Corporation has announced a delay in filing its Form 10-K (Yearly Report) for the financial period ending June 30, 2025. The delay is primarily due to the ongoing finalization of its audit with its independent accounting firm, which has prevented the timely completion of the required financial statements. The company expects to file the report within the statutorily permitted extension period. There are no anticipated significant changes in financial results from the previous fiscal year, and the company emphasizes that forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. The notification was signed by Ann Marie Blair, Treasurer and Principal Accounting Officer, highlighting the company’s commitment to compliance.

