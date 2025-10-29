The Cheesecake Factory’s Steady Growth in Q3 2025

Cheesecake Factory ( (CAKE) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Cheesecake Factory presented to its investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is a prominent player in the experiential dining sector, known for its diverse restaurant brands including The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and Flower Child, as well as its bakery division that supplies high-quality cheesecakes and baked goods.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, The Cheesecake Factory reported total revenues of $907.2 million, marking an increase from $865.5 million in the same quarter of the previous year. The company achieved a net income of $31.9 million, with a diluted net income per share of $0.66.

Key highlights from the report include a modest 0.3% increase in comparable restaurant sales at The Cheesecake Factory locations, reflecting resilience in a competitive market. The company successfully opened two new FRC restaurants and two international Cheesecake Factory restaurants in Mexico, contributing to its ongoing expansion strategy. The company also maintained a strong liquidity position with $556.5 million available, including cash and revolving credit.

Looking ahead, The Cheesecake Factory remains optimistic about navigating the current softer restaurant industry environment. The company plans to continue its strategic focus on delivering memorable dining experiences and menu innovation, aiming to drive long-term growth and shareholder value.

