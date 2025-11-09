The Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stake in Trigg Minerals

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Trigg Mining Ltd. ( (AU:TMG) ) has issued an update.

The Bank of Nova Scotia and its controlling entities have ceased to be substantial holders in Trigg Minerals Limited as of November 5, 2025. This change occurred due to an increase in Trigg’s share capital, which reduced the bank’s holdings to 4.95%, potentially affecting its influence over company decisions.

More about Trigg Mining Ltd.

Trigg Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources.

Average Trading Volume: 20,003,254

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$132.5M

