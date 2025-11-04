TG Therapeutics Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

TG Therapeutics ( (TGTX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information TG Therapeutics presented to its investors.

TG Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for B-cell diseases, with a particular emphasis on therapies for multiple sclerosis. In its latest earnings report, TG Therapeutics announced a strong third quarter for 2025, with total revenue reaching $161.7 million, driven primarily by the success of its product BRIUMVI in the U.S. market. The company has raised its full-year revenue guidance to $600 million, reflecting continued strong demand for BRIUMVI. Key financial highlights include a significant increase in net income to $390.9 million for the quarter, largely due to a non-recurring income tax benefit. The company also reported substantial growth in product revenue, with BRIUMVI U.S. net revenue experiencing an 84% increase compared to the same period in 2024. Additionally, TG Therapeutics has expanded its commercialization efforts internationally and achieved several pipeline development milestones. Looking ahead, TG Therapeutics remains focused on expanding patient awareness, advancing clinical trials, and driving long-term shareholder value, as indicated by the authorization of an additional $100 million share repurchase program.

