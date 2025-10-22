TG Metals Limited Announces AGM Date and Director Nomination Deadline

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

TG Metals Ltd. ( (AU:TG6) ) has provided an update.

TG Metals Limited, a company listed on the ASX under the ticker TG6, has announced the date for its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). The AGM is scheduled for 28 November 2025, and will take place in Perth, Western Australia. Shareholders will receive further details in a Notice of Meeting, which will be available on the company’s website and the ASX platform. Additionally, the deadline for director nominations is set for 31 October 2025, requiring written submissions by 5.00pm AWST on that date.

More about TG Metals Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 382,607

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$30.7M

