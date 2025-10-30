TFI International Reports Decline in Q3 2025 Earnings Amid Market Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

TFI International ( (TSE:TFII) ) has issued an update.

TFI International reported a decline in its third-quarter 2025 financial results compared to the previous year, with operating income at $153.3 million and net income at $84.7 million. Despite the decrease in revenue and income due to weaker market demand, the company maintained strong cash flow and increased its quarterly dividend by 4%, reflecting its strategic focus on shareholder returns and operational resilience.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:TFII) stock is a Hold with a C$94.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on TFI International stock, see the TSE:TFII Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:TFII Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:TFII is a Neutral.

TFI International’s overall stock score of 63 reflects a mix of strengths and challenges. Strong financial performance and cash flow are key positives, but technical indicators suggest bearish momentum. Valuation is reasonable, and while the earnings call shows resilience, operational difficulties persist. Corporate events reinforce governance strength, but do not significantly alter the score.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:TFII stock, click here.

More about TFI International

TFI International Inc. is a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, providing a range of services in these sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 255,649

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$10.33B

Find detailed analytics on TFII stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue