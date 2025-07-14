TF Bank Announces 3:1 Share Split Effective July 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

TF Bank AB ( (SE:TFBANK) ) just unveiled an update.

TF Bank AB has announced a share split, approved at the Annual General Meeting, where each existing share will be divided into three. The record date for this split is set for 21 July 2025, and the total number of shares will increase to 64,650,000. This move is expected to adjust the share price and change the ISIN code, with no action required from shareholders.

TF Bank, founded in 1987, is a digital bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform. It operates in multiple European countries, including Sweden, Finland, and Germany, and is divided into three segments: Credit Cards, Ecommerce Solutions, and Consumer Lending. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

YTD Price Performance: 13.05%

Average Trading Volume: 16,493

Current Market Cap: SEK8.77B

