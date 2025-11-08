Texas Roadhouse Earnings Call: Growth Amid Challenges

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Texas Roadhouse Earnings Call: Growth Amid Challenges

Texas Roadhouse Earnings Call: Growth Amid Challenges

Texas Roadhouse ((TXRH)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Texas Roadhouse’s recent earnings call highlighted a dynamic blend of achievements and challenges. The company showcased robust revenue growth and ambitious expansion plans, yet faced hurdles such as commodity inflation and declining margins. Despite these financial pressures, significant strides were made in consumer engagement and development, painting a complex picture of the company’s current standing.

Record-Breaking Revenue and Growth

Texas Roadhouse reported a remarkable surge in revenue, surpassing $1.4 billion, marking the highest quarterly growth of the year. This achievement was driven by increases in same-store sales and customer traffic, underscoring the company’s strong market position.

Expansion and Development Success

The company made significant strides in expansion, opening seven company-owned locations in the third quarter and acquiring 20 franchise restaurants this year. Looking ahead, Texas Roadhouse plans to open approximately 35 company-owned restaurants by 2026, indicating a robust growth trajectory.

Positive Consumer Behavior

Consumer preferences leaned towards steaks and larger-sized entrees, with new beverage offerings receiving positive feedback. The company’s regional approach to the beverage menu has been particularly successful, enhancing customer satisfaction.

Strong To-Go Business

The To-Go segment continues to thrive, with notable improvements in speed and order accuracy. These enhancements have significantly contributed to a better overall guest experience, reinforcing the company’s commitment to customer service.

Retail Expansion

Texas Roadhouse’s retail strategy has proven effective, with its products now available in over 120,000 retail outlets nationwide. This expansion has not only increased brand visibility but also strengthened consumer engagement.

Technology Advancements

Approximately 95% of Texas Roadhouse’s restaurants have adopted a digital kitchen and upgraded guest management system. The full rollout of these technological advancements is expected by year-end, promising to streamline operations and improve customer interactions.

Commodity Inflation Concerns

The company faced higher-than-expected inflation in Q3, primarily due to increased beef prices. This has led to an updated full-year 2025 commodity inflation guidance of approximately 6%, highlighting ongoing financial pressures.

Restaurant Margin Challenges

Restaurant margins decreased by 168 basis points year-over-year to 14.3%, driven by commodity inflation and shifts in the on-trade category. This decline underscores the financial challenges the company is navigating.

Diluted EPS Decline

There was a slight decline in diluted earnings per share, down 0.8% to $1.25, reflecting the financial pressures from rising costs and margin declines.

Higher Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures increased to $214 million, offsetting cash flow from operations. Looking forward, 2026 guidance sets capital expenditures at approximately $400 million, indicating continued investment in growth and development.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Texas Roadhouse’s forward-looking guidance remains optimistic, with plans to open around 30 restaurants across its three brands in 2025 and approximately 35 company-owned restaurants in 2026. The company also anticipates acquiring additional franchise locations and expects commodity inflation rates to rise, with beef prices being a significant factor. Technological advancements are set to be fully implemented by year-end, enhancing operational efficiency.

In summary, Texas Roadhouse’s earnings call painted a picture of a company balancing robust growth and expansion with the challenges of rising costs and margin pressures. The overall sentiment was one of cautious optimism, with significant achievements in revenue and expansion tempered by financial concerns. As the company moves forward, its strategic initiatives in expansion, technology, and consumer engagement will be crucial in navigating the evolving market landscape.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement