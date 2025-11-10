Tetratherix Limited Announces Unanimous Approval of AGM Resolutions

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Tetratherix Limited ( (AU:TTX) ).

Tetratherix Limited, an Australian company, announced the successful results of its Annual General Meeting held on November 10, 2025. All resolutions, including the adoption of the remuneration report and the election of several directors, were passed unanimously by a poll, indicating strong shareholder support and stability in the company’s governance.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:TTX) stock is a Buy with a A$5.76 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tetratherix Limited stock, see the AU:TTX Stock Forecast page.

More about Tetratherix Limited

Average Trading Volume: 12,857

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$106.2M

