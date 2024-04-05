Tethys Petroleum Advances Oil Projects Amidst Gas Dispute

Tethys Petroleum (TSE:TPL) has released an update.

Tethys Petroleum Limited, an oil and gas company operating in Kazakhstan, has announced the receipt of a test oil production permit for wells KBD-10 and KBD-11, with production slated to begin shortly. Meanwhile, unresolved disputes with QazaqGaz have led to a shutdown in gas production, resulting in employee furloughs and potential layoffs, although some staff are being reassigned to support oil operations.

