TESS Holdings Secures Major Order for Power Storage Plants

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

TESS Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (JP:5074) ) just unveiled an announcement.

TESS Holdings Co., Ltd. announced that its subsidiary, TESS Engineering Co., Ltd., has secured a significant order for the development-type EPC of power storage plants for power grids, valued at approximately 9 billion yen. This order is part of TESS’s strategic focus on power-storage systems and aligns with its medium-term management plan, TX2030 TESS Transformation 2030. The income from this order is expected to be recorded from the fiscal year ending June 30, 2026, through June 30, 2028, with the potential for significant impact on the company’s financial results.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5074) stock is a Hold with a Yen357.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on TESS Holdings Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:5074 Stock Forecast page.

More about TESS Holdings Co., Ltd.

TESS Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the energy sector, focusing on renewable energy, energy-efficiency maximization, and intelligent energy infrastructure. The company provides comprehensive solutions through its Engineering Segment, which offers EPC services for energy plants, and its Energy Supply Segment, which manages renewable energy power plants and offers electricity retailing and biomass fuel supply.

Average Trading Volume: 873,713

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen24.02B

Find detailed analytics on 5074 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue