Tesco PLC Advances Share Buyback Program with New Purchase

Tesco plc ( (GB:TSCO) ) just unveiled an update.

Tesco PLC announced the purchase of 1,822,720 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing £1.45 billion share buyback program, following previous announcements in April and July 2025. The shares, purchased at an average price of 443.82 pence, will be cancelled, reducing the total number of ordinary shares in issue to 6,483,546,233. This move is part of Tesco’s strategy to enhance shareholder value, having already bought back shares worth £1,008.6 million since April 2025.

Tesco PLC is a leading multinational grocery and general merchandise retailer headquartered in the United Kingdom. It operates in the retail industry, providing a wide range of products including food, clothing, and household goods, with a significant market presence in the UK and several other countries.

