Tesco PLC Advances Share Buyback Program with Latest Purchase

Tesco plc ( (GB:TSCO) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Tesco PLC announced the purchase and cancellation of 1,822,720 ordinary shares as part of its £1.45 billion share buyback program, with the transaction executed on 21 October 2025. This move is part of a broader strategy initiated in April 2025, where the company has already acquired 253,295,529 shares for cancellation, amounting to £1,008.6 million. The reduction in the number of shares is expected to impact shareholder calculations under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, potentially affecting stakeholder interests.

Spark’s Take on GB:TSCO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:TSCO is a Outperform.

Tesco plc’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment are the most significant factors driving the score. The technical analysis supports a bullish outlook, while the valuation suggests a premium price. Overall, Tesco is well-positioned for growth, but maintaining financial discipline will be crucial.

More about Tesco plc

Tesco PLC is a leading multinational grocery and general merchandise retailer based in the United Kingdom. It operates a chain of supermarkets and hypermarkets, providing a wide range of food and non-food products to consumers. The company is a significant player in the retail industry, focusing on delivering value and quality to its customers.

