Tesco Completes Share Buyback Transaction

Tesco PLC announced the purchase and subsequent cancellation of 100 ordinary shares at an average price of 293 pence per share, as part of its ongoing £1,000 million share buyback program. The buyback was conducted on the London Stock Exchange through Citigroup Global Markets Limited. Following the transaction, Tesco PLC’s total ordinary shares in issue amount to 7,038,930,140.

