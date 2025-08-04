Terumo Finalizes Stock Options Issuance Details

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Terumo ( (JP:4543) ) just unveiled an update.

Terumo Corporation has finalized the details regarding the issuance of stock options, specifically Share Warrants No.13, as resolved in their July 17, 2025 Board of Directors meeting. The allocation involves 5,233 warrants distributed among group executive officers, executive officers, and fellows, with a subscription price set at 18,960 yen per warrant. This move is likely aimed at incentivizing leadership and aligning their interests with the company’s long-term goals.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4543) stock is a Buy with a Yen3800.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Terumo stock, see the JP:4543 Stock Forecast page.

More about Terumo

Terumo Corporation operates in the healthcare industry, primarily focusing on medical devices and services. It is known for its contributions to the medical field, particularly in the development and distribution of products that enhance patient care.

YTD Price Performance: -15.89%

Average Trading Volume: 3,615,932

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen3787.6B

For detailed information about 4543 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue