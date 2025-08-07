Terumo Corporation Reports Increased Profits and Dividend Guidance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Terumo ( (JP:4543) ) just unveiled an update.

Terumo Corporation reported a modest increase in revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2025, with a 0.7% rise compared to the previous year. However, the company saw significant growth in operating profit and profit before tax, indicating improved operational efficiency. The financial results highlight Terumo’s strong market positioning and its ability to enhance profitability despite a challenging market environment. The company also announced an increase in its annual dividend guidance, reflecting confidence in its financial stability and commitment to shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4543) stock is a Buy with a Yen3800.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Terumo stock, see the JP:4543 Stock Forecast page.

Terumo Corporation is a prominent player in the medical technology industry, listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company specializes in developing and manufacturing medical devices and equipment, focusing on areas such as cardiovascular systems, blood management, and hospital products. Terumo is known for its innovative solutions that cater to healthcare professionals and patients worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 3,557,256

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen3766.2B

