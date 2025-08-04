Terumo Completes Disposal of Treasury Shares for Stock Remuneration

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Terumo ( (JP:4543) ) is now available.

Terumo Corporation has completed the disposal of 101,606 treasury shares as part of its Restricted Stock remuneration plan. This move, involving directors, executive officers, Terumo Fellows, and employees, signifies a strategic step in aligning the interests of its key stakeholders with the company’s performance, potentially enhancing its market positioning and operational focus.

Terumo Corporation is a Japanese company operating in the healthcare industry, primarily known for its medical devices and equipment. The company focuses on providing innovative healthcare solutions and services globally.

YTD Price Performance: -15.89%

Average Trading Volume: 3,615,932

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen3787.6B

