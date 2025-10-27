Terrain Minerals Identifies Promising Rare Earth Targets at Lort River Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Terrain Minerals Ltd ( (AU:TMX) ) has issued an announcement.

Terrain Minerals Limited has announced the successful identification of extensive rare earth element (REE) targets at its Lort River Project through an airborne electromagnetic survey. The survey revealed a large regolith clay basin, which aligns with previously identified REE-bearing horizons, and recent drilling results have shown promising levels of total rare earth oxides (TREO). This discovery supports Terrain’s strategy to advance the Lort River Project as a significant REE clay-hosted discovery, with further drilling and metallurgical sampling planned for the next quarter.

Terrain Minerals Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. Its primary market focus is on rare earth elements (REEs), particularly through its 100% owned Lort River Project located in the Albany Fraser belt near Esperance, Western Australia.

Current Market Cap: A$10.73M

