Terra Metals Limited Issues Shares for Services

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

GCX Metals Limited ( (AU:TM1) ) has shared an update.

Terra Metals Limited has announced the issuance of 673,265 ordinary fully paid shares to a consultant as compensation for services rendered. This move is part of their application for the quotation of securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, potentially impacting their market presence and stakeholder interests by expanding their equity base.

More about GCX Metals Limited

YTD Price Performance: 560.71%

Average Trading Volume: 2,382,806

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$124.4M

For detailed information about TM1 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue