Terra Metals Limited Issues New Equity Securities

The latest update is out from GCX Metals Limited ( (AU:TM1) ).

Terra Metals Limited has announced the issuance of 2,000,000 unquoted equity securities in the form of options expiring on June 16, 2027, with an exercise price of $0.25. This move is part of the company’s strategic financial activities, potentially impacting its capital structure and providing opportunities for stakeholders to engage in future growth prospects.

Terra Metals Limited operates in the metals industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is involved in the production and management of metal-based products, catering to various market segments.

YTD Price Performance: 560.71%

Average Trading Volume: 2,382,806

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$124.4M

