Terra Metals Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from GCX Metals Limited ( (AU:TM1) ) is now available.

Terra Metals Limited has announced the quotation of 118,285,715 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code TM1, effective from November 3, 2025. This issuance is part of a previously announced transaction, potentially impacting the company’s market presence and offering stakeholders an opportunity to engage with the newly available securities.

More about GCX Metals Limited

YTD Price Performance: 560.71%

Average Trading Volume: 2,382,806

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$124.4M

For an in-depth examination of TM1 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue