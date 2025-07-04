Terra Metals Limited Announces General Meeting for Shareholders

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

GCX Metals Limited ( (AU:TM1) ) has shared an update.

Terra Metals Limited has announced a General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for 7 August 2025 in Perth, WA. The company will not send physical copies of the meeting notice unless requested, and shareholders can access the materials online. The meeting is significant for stakeholders as it provides an opportunity to discuss and vote on important company matters, potentially impacting future strategic directions.

Terra Metals Limited is a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code TM1. The company operates within the metals industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. Its market focus is on leveraging its assets to enhance shareholder value through strategic exploration and development activities.

