Terra Critical Minerals Expands Global Strategy with Rebranding and New Initiatives

The latest announcement is out from Terra Uranium Limited ( (AU:T92) ).

Terra Critical Minerals has rebranded from Terra Uranium Limited to reflect its broadened focus on critical minerals, and is actively expanding its project portfolio across Australia, Canada, and the USA. The company has initiated a strategy in the USA, including an agreement with Axiom Group and plans for an OTC listing to enhance its market presence and access to capital. Terra’s efforts include forming a new exploration team in New England, Australia, and advancing partnerships for uranium exploration in Canada, positioning itself strategically in the critical minerals sector.

More about Terra Uranium Limited

Terra Critical Minerals, formerly known as Terra Uranium Limited, operates in the critical minerals industry with a focus on a diverse range of commodities including Tungsten, Tin, Molybdenum, Bismuth, Silver, Antimony, and Uranium. The company has projects in the New England region of New South Wales, Australia, and the Athabasca Region of Canada, and is expanding its operations to include Rare Earth Elements and Antimony assets in the USA.

Average Trading Volume: 1,867,941

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$8.94M

