Terns Pharmaceuticals Halts TERN-601 Development

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( (TERN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On October 21, 2025, Terns Pharmaceuticals announced the topline 12-week results from its Phase 2 trial of TERN-601, an oral GLP-1 receptor agonist for obesity treatment. The trial showed a maximum placebo-adjusted weight loss of 4.6%, but also a 12% treatment discontinuation rate due to adverse events, leading the company to halt further development of TERN-601 and other metabolic assets. Terns will focus on advancing TERN-701 for chronic myeloid leukemia, with upcoming clinical data expected this quarter.

Spark’s Take on TERN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TERN is a Neutral.

Terns Pharmaceuticals’ overall score reflects significant financial challenges due to lack of revenue and ongoing losses. Despite strong cash reserves and low debt, the company faces high risk due to persistent cash burn. The stock’s technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, and its negative valuation factors further hinder attractiveness. However, the new CFO appointment could enhance strategic financial management, offering a glimmer of potential improvement.

More about Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology and obesity.

Average Trading Volume: 1,153,656

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $754.3M

