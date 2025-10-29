Ternium S.A. Reports Decline in Financial Performance as of September 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ternium SA ( (TX) ) has shared an update.

On October 28, 2025, Ternium S.A. released its consolidated financial statements for the period ending September 30, 2025, showing a decline in net sales and gross profit compared to the previous year. The financial results indicate a challenging market environment, impacting the company’s profitability and potentially affecting its strategic positioning in the steel industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (TX) stock is a Buy with a $40.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ternium SA stock, see the TX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TX is a Outperform.

Ternium SA’s overall stock score is driven by its strong valuation and positive technical indicators. Financial performance shows mixed results with strong balance sheet but cash flow concerns. The earnings call provided a positive outlook despite some regional challenges. The stock’s attractive dividend yield further supports its investment appeal.

More about Ternium SA

Ternium S.A. operates in the steel manufacturing industry, providing a wide range of steel products primarily for the construction, automotive, and home appliance sectors. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg and is known for its strong market presence in Latin America.

Average Trading Volume: 199,324

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $7.43B

