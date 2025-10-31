Terex Corporation Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance

Terex Corporation ( (TEX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Terex Corporation presented to its investors.

Terex Corporation is a global industrial equipment manufacturer specializing in materials processing machinery, waste and recycling solutions, mobile elevating work platforms, and equipment for the electric utility industry. The company is known for its diverse portfolio that includes environmentally-friendly products and solutions.

In its third quarter of 2025, Terex Corporation reported strong financial results, with net sales reaching $1.4 billion, a 14.4% increase from the previous year. The company’s operating margin was reported at 10.1%, with an adjusted margin of 12.1%. Despite challenging market conditions, Terex maintained its full-year adjusted EPS outlook of $4.70 to $5.10.

Key highlights from the earnings report include a 57% year-over-year increase in bookings, reflecting a book-to-bill ratio of 72%. The Environmental Solutions segment saw a 13.6% increase in net sales, driven by strong demand for refuse collection vehicles. However, the Aerials and Materials Processing segments experienced declines in net sales due to lower demand in North America.

Terex demonstrated strong liquidity with free cash flow generation of $130 million and a cash conversion rate of 200%. The company also returned $87 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Looking ahead, Terex expects higher tariff-related costs in the fourth quarter but remains confident in its full-year financial outlook.

Moving forward, Terex Corporation is focused on navigating market headwinds while leveraging its resilient portfolio and strategic investments to drive long-term growth. The management remains committed to maintaining its financial guidance and delivering value to shareholders.

