Terex Announces Merger with REV Group

Terex ( (TEX) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 29, 2025, Terex Corporation entered into a merger agreement with REV Group to form a leading specialty equipment manufacturer. The merger aims to create a diversified leader in emergency, waste, utilities, environmental, and materials processing equipment, with expected synergies of $75 million by 2028. Terex plans to exit its Aerials segment, further reducing exposure to cyclical markets. The merger is expected to enhance financial strength, growth profile, and operational efficiency, benefiting shareholders and stakeholders. The transaction is anticipated to close in the first half of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and shareholder consent.

The most recent analyst rating on (TEX) stock is a Buy with a $66.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Terex stock, see the TEX Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TEX is a Outperform.

Terex’s strong financial performance and bullish technical indicators are the primary drivers of its stock score. The company’s moderate valuation and challenges in certain segments slightly temper the overall score.

More about Terex

Terex Corporation is a global industrial equipment manufacturer specializing in materials processing machinery, waste and recycling solutions, mobile elevating work platforms, and electric utility equipment. The company offers products used in various industries such as maintenance, manufacturing, energy, construction, and entertainment, with a focus on providing lifecycle support and digital solutions to maximize customer investment returns. Terex operates manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, with a commitment to environmentally friendly products.

Average Trading Volume: 747,289

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.67B

