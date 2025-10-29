TeraWulf Inc Announces $500M Convertible Notes Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

TeraWulf Inc ( (WULF) ) has issued an announcement.

On October 29, 2025, TeraWulf Inc. announced its intention to offer $500 million in convertible senior notes due 2032 in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers, with an option for initial purchasers to buy an additional $75 million. The proceeds are intended to fund a data center campus in Abernathy, Texas, and for general corporate purposes, potentially impacting the company’s growth and market position in the digital infrastructure industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (WULF) stock is a Buy with a $22.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on WULF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WULF is a Neutral.

TeraWulf’s overall stock score is primarily influenced by its challenging financial performance, characterized by high leverage and negative cash flow. Despite these challenges, the stock benefits from strong technical momentum and a positive outlook from recent earnings calls, which highlight significant strategic partnerships and revenue potential. However, valuation concerns and financial instability weigh heavily on the overall score.

More about TeraWulf Inc

TeraWulf Inc. develops, owns, and operates environmentally sustainable, industrial-scale data center infrastructure in the United States, focusing on high-performance computing hosting and bitcoin mining. The company is led by experienced energy infrastructure entrepreneurs and aims to provide scalable, low-carbon compute capacity for AI and HPC customers.

Average Trading Volume: 47,539,734

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $6.5B

