Teradyne Appoints New CFO Amid Strategic Growth

On October 28, 2025, Teradyne announced the appointment of Michelle Turner as its new Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer, effective November 3, 2025. Turner, who brings 30 years of financial and strategic leadership experience, will replace Sanjay Mehta, who will remain as an executive advisor until his planned retirement in 2026. This leadership transition comes as Teradyne positions itself to capitalize on increasing demand in the semiconductor test industry driven by advances in AI, semiconductors, and industrial automation. Turner’s appointment is expected to strengthen Teradyne’s financial leadership and support its growth and strategic opportunities.

The most recent analyst rating on (TER) stock is a Hold with a $135.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Teradyne stock, see the TER Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TER is a Outperform.

Teradyne’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call outlook are the primary drivers of its stock score. The technical analysis supports a bullish trend, although the high P/E ratio suggests caution regarding valuation. The company’s strategic focus on AI and robotics positions it well for future growth, despite some challenges in specific segments.

Teradyne, Inc. is a leading provider of automated test equipment and advanced robotics systems. The company designs, develops, and manufactures test solutions for semiconductors and electronics products, enabling customers to consistently deliver on quality standards. Teradyne’s advanced robotics business includes collaborative robots and mobile robots that support manufacturing and warehouse operations for companies of all sizes.

Average Trading Volume: 3,982,774

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $22.95B

