Tenaris S.A. Reports Decline in Nine-Month Sales for 2025

An update from Tenaris SA ( (TS) ) is now available.

Tenaris S.A. has released its consolidated condensed interim financial statements for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2025. The report highlights a decrease in net sales compared to the previous year, with sales figures dropping from $9,678,708,000 in 2024 to $8,986,024,000 in 2025. Despite the decline in sales, the company managed to maintain a stable gross profit margin, although operating income and net income showed a slight decrease. These financial results reflect the challenging market conditions and the impact on Tenaris’s operations, potentially influencing investor confidence and stakeholder decisions.

The most recent analyst rating on (TS) stock is a Hold with a $41.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on TS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TS is a Outperform.

Tenaris SA’s overall stock score reflects its strong financial performance and attractive valuation, offset by mixed technical indicators and a cautious earnings outlook. The company’s robust balance sheet and profitability provide a solid foundation, but challenges such as declining revenue growth and market uncertainties due to tariffs need to be monitored.

More about Tenaris SA

Tenaris S.A. operates in the steel industry, specializing in the manufacturing and supply of steel pipes and related services for the energy industry and other industrial applications. The company is known for its focus on providing high-quality tubular products and services to oil and gas companies worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 1,659,358

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $20.54B

