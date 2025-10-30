Tenaris Reports Stable Q3 2025 Results Amid Tariff Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Tenaris SA ( (TS) ) is now available.

Tenaris S.A. announced its third-quarter results for 2025, showing a slight decline in net sales compared to the previous quarter but a year-on-year increase. The company’s operating income rose by 2% sequentially and 11% year-on-year, while net income saw a decrease. Despite challenges such as increased tariffs and fluctuating oil prices, Tenaris maintained stable sales in North America and completed shipments ahead of schedule in the Middle East. The company also announced an interim dividend payment, reflecting its commitment to shareholder returns. Looking ahead, Tenaris expects sales to remain stable in the fourth quarter, though margins may be impacted by increased tariff costs.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TS is a Outperform.

Tenaris SA’s overall stock score reflects its strong financial performance and attractive valuation, offset by mixed technical indicators and a cautious earnings outlook. The company’s robust balance sheet and profitability provide a solid foundation, but challenges such as declining revenue growth and market uncertainties due to tariffs need to be monitored.

Tenaris S.A. operates in the steel industry, primarily focusing on the production and supply of tubular products and services. The company serves various markets, including oil and gas, with a strong presence in North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle East.

Average Trading Volume: 1,659,358

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $20.54B

