TEN Holdings Enters Digital Reseller Agreement with Xcyte

The latest announcement is out from TEN Holdings, Inc. ( (XHLD) ).

On October 21, 2025, TEN Holdings, Inc. entered into a digital reseller program agreement with Xcyte Digital Corporation, allowing the company to integrate, bundle, and resell Xcyte’s conferencing products and services. This agreement, which initially lasts for three years with automatic renewals, involves TEN Holdings paying Xcyte fixed annual fees for current customers and a percentage of revenue for future customers, potentially impacting the company’s market offerings and stakeholder interests.

Spark’s Take on XHLD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, XHLD is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is primarily driven by significant financial challenges and bearish technical indicators. The lack of valuation metrics and absence of earnings call data further contribute to uncertainty, resulting in a low score.

More about TEN Holdings, Inc.

Average Trading Volume: 953,706

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

