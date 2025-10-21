TempraMed Technologies Ltd. Announces C$2.5 Million Private Placement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from TempraMed Technologies Ltd. ( (TSE:VIVI) ).

TempraMed Technologies Ltd. announced a non-brokered private placement to raise up to C$2.5 million through the issuance of units, each consisting of a common share and a purchase warrant. The funds will be used to enhance inventory, product development, and expand global sales and marketing efforts, with no new insiders expected as a result of the offering.

More about TempraMed Technologies Ltd.

TempraMed Technologies Ltd. is a global leader in innovative, temperature-controlled medication storage solutions. The company develops patented, FDA-registered devices that ensure the effectiveness of life-saving medications without the need for charging or external power. With products like VIVI Cap and VIVI Epi, TempraMed operates in North America, Europe, and Asia, focusing on advancing medication protection and adherence.

Average Trading Volume: 6,333

For a thorough assessment of VIVI stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

