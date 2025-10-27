TELUS Digital Announces Special Meeting Voting Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

TELUS International (CDA) ( (TSE:TIXT) ) has provided an announcement.

On October 27, 2025, TELUS International (Cda) Inc. announced the results of its special meeting where shareholders voted on a plan of arrangement involving TELUS Digital and TELUS Corporation. The arrangement was overwhelmingly approved, with 99.99% of votes in favor, and is expected to be completed by October 31, 2025, pending the approval of the Supreme Court of British Columbia. This development is significant for TELUS Digital as it reinforces its strategic alignment with TELUS Corporation, potentially enhancing its market position and operational capabilities.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:TIXT) stock is a Hold with a C$4.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on TELUS International (CDA) stock, see the TSE:TIXT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:TIXT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:TIXT is a Neutral.

TELUS International’s stock score is primarily influenced by its financial performance challenges, including negative profitability and increased leverage. Despite these issues, the stock shows strong technical momentum, which partially offsets the financial concerns. However, the negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield weigh heavily on the valuation, resulting in a moderate overall score.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:TIXT stock, click here.

More about TELUS International (CDA)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc., known as TELUS Digital, is a global technology company specializing in digital customer experience. It offers a wide range of services including customer experience management, digital solutions such as cloud solutions and AI-fueled automation, front-end digital design, consulting services, AI and data solutions, and trust, safety, and security services. The company is committed to creating future-focused digital transformations and is recognized for its proprietary platform, Fuel iX, which helps clients manage AI across enterprises.

YTD Price Performance: 5.72%

Average Trading Volume: 209,198

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$1.7B

Find detailed analytics on TIXT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue