Telus Corp Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Telus Corp ( (TU) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Telus Corp presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Telus Corp is a Canadian telecommunications company that provides a range of services including mobile and fixed connectivity, digital solutions, and healthcare services, with a strong focus on customer experience and sustainability.

In the third quarter of 2025, Telus Corp reported robust financial and operational results, highlighted by significant customer growth and increased profitability across its core segments. The company continues to expand its reach in the healthcare sector while maintaining strong performance in its telecommunications services.

Telus achieved a 68% increase in net income and a 4% rise in cash from operating activities. The company added 288,000 new mobile and fixed customers, driven by demand for its connectivity services. Telus Health reported a 24% growth in Adjusted EBITDA, reflecting successful global expansion and strategic investments. The company also increased its quarterly dividend by 4% to $0.4184 per share.

Looking ahead, Telus remains focused on sustaining growth through strategic investments and operational efficiencies. The management expects to meet its financial targets for 2025, with continued emphasis on expanding its digital and healthcare services while maintaining strong free cash flow and capital expenditure levels.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue