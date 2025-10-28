Telix Pharmaceuticals to Release Shares from Voluntary Escrow

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Telix Pharmaceuticals ( (AU:TLX) ) is now available.

Telix Pharmaceuticals announced the release of 45,584 ordinary shares from voluntary escrow, which were initially issued as part of the acquisition of Lightpoint Medical and its SENSEI® radio-guided surgery business. This release of shares is a strategic move following the acquisition, potentially impacting Telix’s market positioning by enhancing its operational capabilities in the radio-guided surgery sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:TLX) stock is a Buy with a A$34.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Telix Pharmaceuticals stock, see the AU:TLX Stock Forecast page.

More about Telix Pharmaceuticals

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals and associated medical technologies. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, and operates internationally in the United States, United Kingdom, Brazil, Canada, Europe, and Japan. Telix focuses on addressing significant unmet medical needs in oncology and rare diseases, with a portfolio of clinical and commercial stage products.

Average Trading Volume: 2,959,895

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.59B

For a thorough assessment of TLX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue