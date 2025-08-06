Telesat Reports Decline in Revenue Amid Strategic Progress

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Telesat Corp ( (TSE:TSAT) ) has shared an announcement.

Telesat Corporation reported a significant decrease in revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the quarter and six months ending June 30, 2025, compared to the previous year. The decline was attributed to a lower rate on a long-term agreement with a North American television customer, reductions in services for other customers, and lower LEO consulting revenues. Despite these challenges, Telesat is making progress with its Telesat Lightspeed project, maintaining a backlog of over $1 billion, and continues to focus on expanding opportunities across its target segments.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:TSAT) stock is a Buy with a C$28.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Telesat Corp stock, see the TSE:TSAT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:TSAT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:TSAT is a Neutral.

Telesat’s overall score is weighed down by financial performance issues, including consistent net losses and high leverage. While technical indicators suggest potential, valuation remains a concern with a negative P/E ratio. The balanced sentiment from the earnings call and recent strategic advancements provide some optimism, but significant profitability and operational challenges persist.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:TSAT stock, click here.

More about Telesat Corp

Telesat Corporation is one of the world’s largest and most innovative satellite operators, focusing on providing satellite communication services. The company targets various market segments, including enterprise, aviation, maritime, and government sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 12,528

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$479.4M

Find detailed analytics on TSAT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue