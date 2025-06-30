Telephone & Data Systems Updates Credit Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Telephone & Data Systems ( (TDS) ) has issued an update.

On June 25, 2025, UScellular, a subsidiary of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc., entered into a Fourth Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, as disclosed in their Form 8-K. This agreement may have implications for the company’s financial operations and industry positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (TDS) stock is a Buy with a $39.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Telephone & Data Systems stock, see the TDS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TDS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TDS is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 50 reflects a challenging financial performance due to declining revenues and profitability issues, compounded by high leverage. While there is some positive outlook from expected proceeds in the T-Mobile transaction and strong cash flow generation, the technical analysis and valuation suggest caution. The mixed earnings call adds further uncertainty, balancing potential strategic gains against current operational challenges.

More about Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. operates in the telecommunications industry, primarily providing wireless services through its subsidiary, United States Cellular Corporation (UScellular).

Average Trading Volume: 961,866

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.68B

