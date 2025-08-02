Teleperformance SA Earnings Call: Growth Amid Challenges

Teleperformance SA Unsponsored ADR ((TLPFY)) has held its Q2 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Teleperformance SA’s recent earnings call painted a picture of robust growth in core services and strategic advancements in AI integration, yet it also highlighted significant challenges in specialized services and foreign exchange (FX) headwinds. The call conveyed a balanced outlook, with optimism tempered by concerns over cash flow and North American market performance.

Core Services Growth

Core services at Teleperformance SA demonstrated impressive growth, achieving almost a 3% increase on a like-for-like basis. The EMEA and APAC regions were particularly strong, with nearly 5% growth. Notably, the second quarter saw an acceleration to 3.5% growth, up from 2.3% in the first quarter.

EBITDA Margin Stability

Despite facing FX headwinds, Teleperformance managed to maintain its EBITDA margin at a stable 13.9% on a constant FX basis. This stability was consistent with the first half of 2024, showcasing the company’s resilience in managing currency fluctuations.

Strategic Wins and AI Integration

The company reported significant strategic wins, particularly in the expansion of TP.ai data services. This included securing large AI deployment contracts with global logistics players and financial service providers, underscoring Teleperformance’s commitment to integrating advanced technologies.

Improved Client Retention

Teleperformance experienced improved client retention in its existing businesses, which contributed positively to its overall growth. This improvement highlights the company’s ability to maintain strong relationships with its clients.

Specialized Services Decline

Specialized services faced a decline, contracting by 7% on a like-for-like basis. This was exacerbated by a further 12% shrinkage in the second quarter, primarily due to the nonrenewal of a significant visa application contract.

FX Headwinds

The strength of the euro against major currencies resulted in a 30 basis point decline in the reported EBITDA margin due to translation effects. This highlights the ongoing challenges posed by currency fluctuations.

Challenges in North America

The North American market presented challenges, with a decline in growth impacting the overall performance of the Americas segment. This remains a critical area for the company to address moving forward.

LanguageLine Services (LLS) Weakness

LanguageLine Services faced demand challenges in the U.S., influenced by political and social conditions, which negatively impacted growth. This segment’s performance is crucial for the company’s overall success in the region.

Cash Flow Challenges

Teleperformance encountered cash flow challenges due to front-loaded outflows and increased tax and CapEx in the first half. However, the company expects improvements in the second half of the year.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Teleperformance has updated its 2025 outlook, expecting revenue growth at the lower end of its guidance. The company aims to maintain an EBITDA margin of 15% to 15.1% at constant currencies and sustain a net free cash flow before nonrecurring items of around EUR 1 billion. Despite mixed results, the company remains focused on achieving its financial targets.

In conclusion, Teleperformance SA’s earnings call reflected a balanced sentiment, with strong growth in core services and strategic advancements in AI integration. However, challenges in specialized services, FX headwinds, and North American market performance present hurdles that the company must navigate. The forward-looking guidance suggests cautious optimism as Teleperformance aims to achieve its financial goals.

