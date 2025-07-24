Telefônica Brasil Proposes Cancellation of Treasury Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Telefonica Brasil ( (VIV) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On July 23, 2025, Telefônica Brasil S.A.’s Audit and Control Committee held a meeting in Madrid, Spain, where they reviewed and unanimously recommended the approval of a proposal to cancel 34,740,770 common shares held in treasury, representing 1.07% of the company’s share capital. This decision, part of the company’s Share Buyback Program, aims to adjust the capital structure without reducing the total value of the share capital, pending approval from the General Shareholders’ Meeting.

The most recent analyst rating on (VIV) stock is a Hold with a $10.40 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Telefonica Brasil stock, see the VIV Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on VIV Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VIV is a Outperform.

Telefonica Brasil demonstrates strong financial performance and promising growth prospects, particularly in digital services and B2B. While technical indicators suggest short-term caution due to overbought conditions, the company’s strong earnings and strategic initiatives provide a solid foundation for future growth. The valuation is reasonable, but the modest dividend yield limits its attractiveness.

More about Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil S.A., operating under the brand name Vivo, is a leading telecommunications company in Brazil. It provides a range of services including mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband internet, and digital television services, focusing primarily on the Brazilian market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,981,329

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $18.09B

