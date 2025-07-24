Telefônica Brasil Cancels Treasury Shares to Optimize Capital Structure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On July 24, 2025, Telefônica Brasil S.A. announced the cancellation of 34,740,770 common shares held in treasury, representing 1.07% of its capital stock, as part of its Share Buyback Program. This move, approved by the Board of Directors, adjusts the company’s capital stock to 3,226,546,622 shares and reflects strategic financial management. The company also noted adjustments to its share buyback program following a reverse and forward stock split effective April 15, 2025, highlighting its ongoing efforts to optimize shareholder value.

Spark’s Take on VIV Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VIV is a Outperform.

Telefonica Brasil demonstrates strong financial performance and promising growth prospects, particularly in digital services and B2B. While technical indicators suggest short-term caution due to overbought conditions, the company’s strong earnings and strategic initiatives provide a solid foundation for future growth. The valuation is reasonable, but the modest dividend yield limits its attractiveness.

More about Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil S.A., operating under the brand name Vivo, is a leading telecommunications company in Brazil. It provides a wide range of services including mobile and fixed telephony, broadband, and digital services, focusing primarily on the Brazilian market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,981,329

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $18.09B

