Tekna Holding ASA Proposes NOK 300 Million Rights Issue

Tekna Holding AS ( (DE:8VB) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Tekna Holding ASA has announced a proposal for a share capital increase through a fully underwritten rights issue to raise up to NOK 300 million. This initiative is aimed at strengthening the company’s financial position and supporting its operations in the fast-growing advanced materials market. The rights issue is subject to approval by an extraordinary general meeting and the publication of a prospectus approved by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority.

More about Tekna Holding AS

Tekna Holding ASA is a leading provider of sustainable, advanced material solutions, headquartered in Sherbrooke, Canada. The company specializes in high-purity metal powders used in critical applications such as additive manufacturing across various industries, including aerospace, defense, medical, and consumer electronics. Tekna is also involved in the advanced nanomaterials market for the microelectronics sector and develops induction plasma systems for industrial research and production.

Average Trading Volume: 20,465

Current Market Cap: NOK478M

