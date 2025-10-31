Tejas Networks Increases Share Capital Through Employee Stock Option Allotment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Tejas Networks Ltd. ( (IN:TEJASNET) ) has provided an announcement.

Tejas Networks Ltd. has announced the allotment of 289,790 equity shares following the exercise of stock options by eligible employees under various stock option plans. This allotment has resulted in an increase in the company’s paid-up share capital, indicating a potential positive impact on employee motivation and retention, and possibly enhancing the company’s operational capabilities and market position.

More about Tejas Networks Ltd.

Tejas Networks Ltd. operates in the telecommunications industry, focusing primarily on designing and manufacturing high-performance networking products. The company provides a range of products including optical networking equipment, broadband access, and data networking solutions, catering to telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, and government entities.

Average Trading Volume: 83,702

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 95.94B INR

For an in-depth examination of TEJASNET stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue